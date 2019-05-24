Armenian National Congress Party member on transitional justice

Member of the Armenian National Congress political party Aram Manukyan demanded taking immediate measures against dozens of judges and prosecutors during parliamentary hearings devoted to transitional justice.
According to Manukyan, the issue of transitional justice is a political issue since it is aimed at enshrining shift of power once and for all. “The third power (judiciary-ed.) is obscenely sabotaging,” Manukyan said and suggested intervening surgically as soon as possible. To make the job of the competent bodies easy, Manukyan addressed head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan and expressed willingness to submit the lists of judges and prosecutors who need to be criminally prosecuted as soon as possible.