Armenia parliament hearings on transitional justice are over

The hearings devoted to transitional justice at the National Assembly of Armenia are over.
During the hearings, the participants were introduced to the reports of the deputy justice minister and foreign expert, exchanged views and had the opportunity to ask the speakers their questions of concern.
The hearings ended with a speech by Chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly Vladimir Vardanyan, who expressed gratitude to the supporters, but especially to those who had differing views.
“Transitional justice must fully comply with the Constitution and the international commitments of Armenia,” Vardanyan highlighted.
Vardanyan stated that there are many faithful and professional judges in Armenia and that transitional justice is a necessity for Armenia.