Newspaper: Armenia FM’s health sharply worsens after phone talk with Russia counterpart

YEREVAN. – According to very reliable information which 168hours newspaper ascertained, Armenian Foreign Minister (FM) Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s health condition had deteriorated sharply last week at work, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MFA) staff had to call an ambulance, the paper reported.

“Doctors who arrived at the ministry have provided the necessary [medical] assistance. It turns out [that] the minister’s arterial blood pressure had sharply risen.

“Our MFA sources claim that, before that, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a quite tough telephonic conversation—on his own initiative—with his RF [Russian Federation] counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

“At this point we cannot inform [any] other details about the content of the telephonic conversation, but it is apparent that the conversation did not have the desired course for the [Armenian] minister,” 168hours wrote.