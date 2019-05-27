Governor of Armenia Syunik Marz: I'm not afraid of vetting

I’ll be interrogated when the court finds it appropriate. I have no fear at all. I’ve been interrogated before. This is what Governor of Syunik Province Hunan Poghosyan told journalists today when asked if he will go to an interrogation since the attorneys of former deputy police chief Levon Yeranosyan have filed a motion to interrogate him.
If former officials are vetted, aren’t you afraid of the actions you committed when you were deputy police chief? In response, the governor said the following: “I’m not afraid at all.” When told that there have been police brutalities against journalists by his order when he was deputy police chief, Hunan Poghosyan said the preliminary investigation is in progress and asked the journalists not to get ahead of themselves.