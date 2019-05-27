Armenia FM receives Ireland Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade Secretary General

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for the EU of Ireland Rory Montgomery and Ambassador of Ireland to Armenia Michael Forbes, reports the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted Armenia’s willingness to take active steps for further deepening and enrichment of the Armenian-Irish agenda hinged on the great potential that exists. The interlocutors set aside the initiation of programs for exchange of experiences in the spheres of high technologies, innovation and creative education as major directions for cooperation.
Touching upon the relations between Armenia and the European Union, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attached special importance to the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, particularly in the context of the implementation of reforms underway in Armenia and the Armenian government’s efforts to advance the development agenda.
The same day, the delegation visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and left notes in the register-book.