Newspaper: Armenia Parliament foreign relations’ committee members heading to Moscow

YEREVAN. – Members of the National Assembly of Armenia Standing Committee on Foreign Relations on Wednesday will leave for Moscow, the capital city of the Russian Federation (RF), on a working visit, Zhamanak (Time) newspaper reported.

“A meeting is planned with members of the RF Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“Besides the planned traditional agenda matters, it is expected that the parties will [also] discuss the domestic developments in Armenia in recent days and several events accompanying them,” Zhamanak wrote.