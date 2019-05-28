News
Tuesday
May 28
News
Newspaper: Armenia Parliament foreign relations’ committee members heading to Moscow
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Members of the National Assembly of Armenia Standing Committee on Foreign Relations on Wednesday will leave for Moscow, the capital city of the Russian Federation (RF), on a working visit, Zhamanak (Time)  newspaper reported.

“A meeting is planned with members of the RF Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“Besides the planned traditional agenda matters, it is expected that the parties will [also] discuss the domestic developments in Armenia in recent days and several events accompanying them,” Zhamanak wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն
