Charles Aznavour 95th birth anniversary celebrated in The Hague

A concert and a reception dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of the late Charles Aznavour was held Monday in The Hague, and within the framework of Armenia’s chairmanship in the International Organisation of La Francophonie.
The event brought together ambassadors accredited in The Hague, the headship of the International Court of Justice, members of staff from international organizations, artists, as well as representatives of the business circles and Dutch Armenian community.
In his welcoming remarks, Tigran Balayan, Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands, thanked the organizations involved in the organizing of this concert, and noted, in particular, that thereby they pay tribute to the National Hero of Armenia and best ambassador of the French and La Francophonie culture, Charles Aznavour, and his legacy.
The concert was followed by a festive reception.
Legendary French Armenian chansonnier Charles Aznavour passed away on October 1, 2018 aged 94.