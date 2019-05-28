Aravot.am: Former Polish Ambassador surprised by Armenia PM's call for court blockade

Former Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Yezhi Marek Novakovsky is surprised by the call of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to block the entrances to and exits from courts in Armenia. This is what he said during a press conference at the Center for East European Studies in Poland, reports Aravot.am.
According to him, Nikol Pashinyan still hasn’t understood the difference between being the head of state and being the leader of a revolution. The ambassador says what happened was absurd and said what he means by that is that the initiatives for judicial and legal reforms were declared quickly after the preventive measure of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was changed.
Of course, Novakovsky supports the reforms in the judiciary, but he can only call this the government’s efforts to make the judicial power be submissive to the government. In general, Novakovsky doesn’t understand why jailing Robert Kocharyan, Yuri Khachaturov and other ex-officials became the priority issue for Nikol Pashinyan when people were expecting him to lead a real fight against corruption and make structural changes.