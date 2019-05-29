News
Wednesday
May 29
News
Armenia Parliament kicks off regular sessions
Armenia Parliament kicks off regular sessions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Regular sessions have gotten underway Wednesday at the National Assembly of Armenia, and a record number of matters—41—are on the agenda.

In particular, the Armenian legislature will debate on these matters: Assistance to those affected by the events that occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008; the 2018 report on the activities of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender and the state of human rights and freedoms in the country, as well as the Human Rights Defender’s 2018 activity report as a national mechanism of prevention; annual report on the activities of the Central Bank; election of a judge to the Constitutional Court; election of members to the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition; and election of members to the Public Services Regulatory Commission.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
