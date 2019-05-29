News
Protest rally in Yerevan: bookmakers block Baghramyan Avenue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Employees of Goodwin-BET LLC continue the protest action in front of the Armenian parliament building. They demand a meeting with the speaker of the National Assembly, Ararat Mirzoyan.

At this moment, Baghramyan Avenue, where the parliament building is located, is blocked, traffic suspended. Hundreds of demonstrators are protesting against the draft law on the activity of betting companies approved by the standing committee of the National Assembly on economic issues and the Government.

As reported earlier, Armenian Government approved a draft law on toughening the conditions for organizing lotteries, developed in the framework of the fight against gambling. According to the bill, bookmakers should be closed, while the law will not affect online services.
