Saakashvili returns to Ukraine

Mikheil Saakashvili has returned to Ukraine. The plane with the former Georgian president and the former head of the Ukrainian Odessa Regional State Administration landed in Boryspil on Wednesday evening, the 112 Ukraine TV channel reported.
Saakashvili flew on a scheduled plane from Warsaw.
Yesterday, President Vladimir Zelensky returned Saakashvili a Ukrainian citizenship, and he immediately announced that he intended to return.
Saakashvili received Ukrainian citizenship in 2015 and was appointed head of the Odessa Regional State Administration. Saakashvili’s citizenship was terminated by the decision of the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, on July 26, 2017. On February 12, 2018, the border guards ousted Saakashvili from Ukraine to Poland as part of the readmission procedure.