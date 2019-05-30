Armenia North-South Highway protest ends, road reopened

A group of construction companies’ workers had closed off the Ashtarak-Ujan section of Armenia’s North-South Highway since Thursday morning, and staged a protest.

The construction companies that are engaged in the construction of the aforesaid road section demand the payment of their unpaid salaries for their work performed, and which are overdue since September 2018.

Nineteen construction companies that carried out the construction of the Tranche 2 (Ashtarak-Talin) road section of the North-South Highway participated in this protest rally.

Gevorg Gorgisyan, Secretary of the “Bright Armenia” Faction in parliament, also had joined the protesters.

The protest action ended not long ago, and the demonstrators reopened the road—but provided that the matter be resolved Friday.

Gevorg Gorgisyan spoke with Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, and an agreement was reached that he receive a group of these protesters and they discuss the avenues for resolving this matter.

The demonstrators said they will wait for a solution until Friday afternoon. Otherwise, they will yet again resort to various methods of protest.