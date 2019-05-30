Arman Navasardyan elected director of Hamazgayin Theater after Sos Sargsyan

Actor of Hamazgayin Theater after Sos Sargsyan, acting director of the Theater Arman Navasardyan has been elected the Theater’s director. The tender was held today at the Ministry of Culture of Armenia.
“There was a commission. The computer selects 50 questions from different fields (Constitution, legal acts, etc.), and 45 correct answers are considered passing. I answered all 50 questions correctly. All the members of the commission voted in my favor,” Arman Navasardyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to him, at the moment of the tender, he was the only candidate for director since the other candidate, Stepan Ghambaryan, recused himself.
The Theater’s former director, Vigen Chaldranyan had filed a resignation since the actors of the Theater had declared a workers’ strike demanding his resignation.