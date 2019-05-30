News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Armenia Parliament elects Public Services Regulatory Commission members
Armenia Parliament elects Public Services Regulatory Commission members
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The secret vote for members of the Public Services Regulatory Commission ended at the National Assembly today. Chairman of the Counting Committee of the National Assembly Vahagn Hovakimyan noted that out of the 132 MPs, 94 participated in the secret vote.

Among the candidates were Mesrop Mesropyan (engineer for labor protection, industrial safety and environmental conservation, head of a task force for Redinet CJSC since 2018, 88 “in favor”, 6 “against”), Seda Shahinyan (head of Legal and Licensing Division of the Public Services Regulatory Commission since 2013, 91 “in favor”, 3 “against”), Kamo Sargsyan (acting chairman of the State Water Committee of Armenia, 87 “in favor”, 6 “against”, 1 invalid) and Sergey Aginyan (head of the Development and Monitoring Division of the Public Services Regulatory Commission, 90 “in favor”, 4 “against”).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos