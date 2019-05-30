Armenia Parliament elects Public Services Regulatory Commission members

The secret vote for members of the Public Services Regulatory Commission ended at the National Assembly today. Chairman of the Counting Committee of the National Assembly Vahagn Hovakimyan noted that out of the 132 MPs, 94 participated in the secret vote.
Among the candidates were Mesrop Mesropyan (engineer for labor protection, industrial safety and environmental conservation, head of a task force for Redinet CJSC since 2018, 88 “in favor”, 6 “against”), Seda Shahinyan (head of Legal and Licensing Division of the Public Services Regulatory Commission since 2013, 91 “in favor”, 3 “against”), Kamo Sargsyan (acting chairman of the State Water Committee of Armenia, 87 “in favor”, 6 “against”, 1 invalid) and Sergey Aginyan (head of the Development and Monitoring Division of the Public Services Regulatory Commission, 90 “in favor”, 4 “against”).