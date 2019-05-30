Armenia PM receives French Bouches-du-Rhone department delegation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation led by President of the Departmental Council of the French Bouches-du-Rhone department Martine Vassal, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia. Among the attendees were Deputy Mayor of Marseille Didier Parakian and MP Bernard Deflesselles.
The Prime Minister stated that Armenia attaches importance to the cooperation with the French Bouches-du-Rhone department, which has a large Armenian community and the council of which includes members of the French-Armenian community.
The President of the Departmental Council noted that she is glad to be on her fourth visit to Armenia and expressed satisfaction with the course of cooperation with Armenia, talking about the joint projects and the fruitful efforts of the cardiological hospital opened in Goris. “The Bouches-du-Rhone department has rather close ties with Armenia and is willing to deepen those ties. The French-Armenian community is highly respected and actively engaged in the development of various sectors,” she said.
The interlocutors discussed the perspectives for the deepening of economic relations. The Prime Minister said there are several French companies doing business effectively in Armenia, and the Armenian government is interested in the expansion of French businesses, which will help not only enhance economic ties, but also introduce a new culture of doing business.
During the meeting, the parties touched upon the major role that France plays in the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and condemnation of denial. Nikol Pashinyan stated that the decision of President of France Emmanuel Macron to declare April 24th as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day sparked wide reactions among Armenians in Armenia and abroad and that the Armenian people are grateful to France for receiving those who escaped the Armenian Genocide, providing them with shelters and creating conditions for them to preserve and enhance their identity and culture.