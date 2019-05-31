Arab League Secretary General on possible Iran-US war

Iran may avoid military confrontation with the US if it reconsiders its behavior, Secretary General of Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit told reporters in Mecca.
His remarks came on the results of the emergency summit of the League of Arab States.
According to him, "we should not get past ourselves" and the Arab states wanted Iran to stop interfering in regional affairs, Bloomberg reported.
"If this happens, then I don’t think there’s need to use military action against Iran, but let’s wait," he said.
Iraq did not endorse final statement
The Secretary General of the Arab League said that Iraq did not support Saudi Arabia in condemning Iran’s policies and refused to participate in the adoption of the final statement of the summit of Arab leaders in Mecca
During his opening speech, Iraqi President Barham Saleh expressed the hope that there would be no war between Iraq and Iran.
The US sent a naval strike team and a tactical bomber group as a signal to the operational zone of the US Central Command, which includes the Middle East and Central Asia. Washington noted that they do not seek a conflict with Iran, but are ready to protect US interests in the region.
US President Donald Trump announced on May 24 the dispatch of an additional 1.5 thousand troops to the Middle East amid escalation of tensions with Tehran. As previously reported by CNN, the reinforcement also includes Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, a reconnaissance aircraft and the necessary forces to "contain the Iranian threats."
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in his turn, described the move as a threat to global peace and stability.