Iraqi President: Iran’s security and stability is in Arab States’ interests

Iran’s security and stability is in the interests of Muslim and Arab states, said Iraqi President Barham Salih at a meeting with leaders of Arab countries in Saudi Arabia.
“We do not hope for its security to be targeted since we are sharing 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) of border and a number of relations,” AP reported quoting the president.
Although Salih noted that Iraq condemns the recent firewood attack on Saudi oil stations, in which Riyadh accuses Iran, he noted that the region needs stability based on respect for sovereignty and non-violence.
Earlier, Iraq offered to act as a mediator between the US and Iran amid growing tensions.
Iraq refused to support the final statement of the summit leaders on countering the criminal activities of the Iranian regime.