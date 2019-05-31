Pompeo: Iran tries to raise oil prices by attacking oil tankers in UAE

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran was trying to raise the price of oil when he allegedly attacked oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reported.
Pompeo’s comment appeared a day after national security adviser John Bolton said in Abu Dhabi Iran is ‘almost certainly’ behind the sabotage of four ships off the UAE coast.
Asked if he had seen the evidence, Pompeo said: “Oh yes. Ambassador Bolton got it right.”
“These were efforts by the Iranians to raise the price of crude oil throughout the world,” Pompeo told reporters.