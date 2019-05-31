Bolton promises to prove Iran’s responsibility for recent Gulf incidents

Evidence that Iran was behind the recent attacks on oil tankers and pipelines in the Persian Gulf will be presented to the UN Security Council next week, said US National Security Advisor John Bolton.
Bolton has previously said Iran was almost certainly responsible for the attacks, but without presenting evidence, The Guardian reported.
“I don’t think anybody who is familiar with the situation in the region, whether they have examined the evidence or not, thinks anything other than that these attacks were carried out by Iran or their surrogates,” Bolton told reporters at a briefing ahead of Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK next week.
In early May, four oil tankers in the UAE were damaged by sabotage. Bolton also announced a previously unknown attempt to attack the Saudi oil port of Yanbu.
According to him, the Houthis did not make the drones, but must have got then from somewhere.
“I think it is fair to hold Iran accountable without even further information because of the foreseeable consequences of giving such weapons,” he said. “Before I became national security adviser I said and wrote a lot of things on every subject,” he said. “It is all out there. I believed everything I said at the time and I still do. I am the national security adviser, I am not the national decision maker. The policy we are pursuing is not regime change. That is a fact and everyone should understand that.”