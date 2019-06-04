Armenia justice minister speaks on Prague court ruling on extradition of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew

YEREVAN. – The handing over is carried out within the framework of the international treaty. Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan on Tuesday stated this in a talk with reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

He noted this referring to the information that the Prague Municipal Court has made a decision to extradite—from the Czech Republic—Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia.

“I believe it would hardly be possible to carry out earlier than that time those procedures that took place,” Zeynalyan said. “I don’t know whether it [the said court decision] will be appealed or will not be appealed, because the person has judicial rights, too.”

Narek Sargsyan was apprehended in Prague in December of last year. When his documents were being inspected, he had presented a fake passport of a Guatemalan citizen by the name of Franklin Gonzalez.

On December 28, 2018, the petition for his extradition to Armenia was sent to Prague.

Narek Sargsyan, 37, is the son of former MP Aleksandr Sargsyan—the brother of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan.

There is an international arrest warrant for Narek Sargsyan since the summer of 2018. He is charged in Armenia with illegal arms possession and illegal drug trafficking.

Armenia not yet received formal information on Prague court decision on extradition of Armenia 3rd President's nephew

13:01, 04.06.2019

13:01, 04.06.2019

YEREVAN. – The Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia has not yet received official information about the Prague Municipal Court decision on the extradition of Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of third President Serzh Sargsyan. Gor Abrahamyan, advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As Tyden.cz reported, spokesperson of the Prague Municipal Court, Marketa Putzi, has declared that the court has rendered a decision on the extradition of Narek Sargsyan.

He was apprehended in Prague in December of last year. When his documents were being inspected, he had presented a fake passport of a Guatemalan citizen by the name of Franklin Gonzalez.

On December 28, 2018, the petition for Narek Sargsyan’s extradition to Armenia was sent to Prague.

Narek Sargsyan, 37, is the son of former deputy Aleksandr Sargsyan—the brother of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan. There is an international arrest warrant for Narek Sargsyan since the summer of 2018. He is charged in Armenia with illegal arms possession and illegal drug trafficking.

