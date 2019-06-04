2 detained over murder of Russia ex-Special Forces soldier

Two people have been arrested amid murder of Russian ex-special forcers soldier on June 1. The role of each of them is being established by the investigation, Russian Investigative Commission reported.

Searches have been conducted on the places of residence of the detainees, over 50 witnesses were questioned. Necessary comprehensive examination assigned for the seized items. Other investigative actions aimed at strengthening the evidence base are continuing.

All other incident participants have been identified. The investigation is determined by their procedural status.

As reported earlier, the ex-special forces soldier of Russia Nikita Belyankin died in one of the villages of Russian Moscow region on the night of June 2. He was involved in a fight near the Russian BeerHouse bar.

“Today I spoke with representatives of the Investigative Committee, working on the spot. They told me all the suspects had been identified, one was detained, the investigation is now working with him. Most of the defendants left for Armenia,” the father of the deceased, Alexey Belyankin told RBC.