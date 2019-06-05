PM: Violence, hate has no place in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The formation of a society free from violence has been and continues to be one of the greatest tasks for us. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said this at the National Assembly committees’ debates on the implementation of the 2018 State Budget of Armenia.
“The Republic of Armenia is a country free from violence,” Pashinyan said. “We must institutionally form the vision for a public free of violence, and for the preaching of violence that has a place in the Republic of Armenia.
“Forces and persons (...) preaching violence and working with violence will be forced out of the public and political life of the Republic of Armenia.”
He added that everything in this respect needs to be done with the assistance of the parliament, too, so that the respective work of the law enforcement agencies would be effective.
“As prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, I strongly condemn any manifestation of violence,” Pashinyan concluded. “No case, no manifestation, no preaching of violence, no manifestation of hate has and should have a place in the Republic of Armenia.”