Media: 3 Armenians suspected of killing Russian ex-special forces officer identified

Russian MK Daily referring to its sources, published the names of all three detainees on suspicion of the murder of Russian ex-special forcers officer Nikita Belyankin in Moscow region.

According to the source, bartender of Beer House, where the murder took place, Amenian citizen Narek Stepanyan, economist , Suren Markosyan, and unemployed Sergey Khodzhaev born in 1977 are identified as suspects in murder.

The criminal case has been launched against them.

Another two people have also been detained, suspecting to be involved in the clash,

As reported earlier, the ex-special forces soldier of Russia Nikita Belyankin died in one of the villages of Russian Moscow region on the night of June 2. He was reportedly involved in a fight near the Russian beer bar.

According to his father, Alexey Belyankin, he spoke with representatives of the Russian Investigative Committee, working on the spot and they told me all the suspects had been identified, while most of the defendants left for Armenia.

Armenian law enforcement agencies, in their turn, refrained from commenting on the involvement of Armenia citizens in a murder in the Russian Moscow region. According to Armenian police, only the preliminary investigation body is authorized to comment at this stage.