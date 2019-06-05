News
Armenia My Step faction MP on investigation of Four-Day Artsakh War
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Not everyone will have access to the results of the investigation into the events that took place during the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016. This is what Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy of the My Step faction Andranik Kocharyan told journalists today.

The chairperson of the standing committee said the sessions will be closed, and even though the reports will be made public, there might be topics that can’t be accessible for everyone due to security considerations.
