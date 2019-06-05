Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan urged today citizens of Abovyan to participate in the mayoral elections of Abovyan on June 9 and reinstate the power of the people.
“There will no longer be fraudulent elections in Armenia. We need to turn all elections into a celebration of reinstatement of the power of the people. On June 9, go to the pools and reinstate your power in the city of Abovyan and in Armenia. The people, that is, the citizens of the Republic of Armenia have the power in the Republic of Armenia,” he said.
Nikol Pashinyan got in a car and left, but the march for the mayoral candidate continues.
There are five candidates running in the June 9 mayoral elections in Abovyan. The campaign is fierce, especially for two candidates — the government’s candidate Grigor Gulyan and the incumbent mayor Vahagn Gevorgyan.