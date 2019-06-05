Nazeni Gharibyan to not be head of management board of Armenia Opera House

Nazeni Gharibyan will no longer hold the office of chairperson of the management board of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Alexander Spendiaryan.
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Gharibyan stated that all ministers of culture have traditionally been chairperson of the management board of the Theater, but since she won’t be holding the office of deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport, she also won’t be the chairperson of the management board of the Theater.
Upon the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Arayik Khzmalyan has been appointed Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.