Armenia FM attending parliament committees’ debates on 2018 State Budget performance reports
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


YEREVAN. – The preliminary discussions on the reports of the execution of the 2018 State Budget have resumed Thursday at the standing committees of the National Assembly of Armenia.

At the first discussions Wednesday, the main macroeconomic indicators for 2018, the formation of budget revenues, tax and customs policies, as well as the budget expenses and deficits were presented.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is delivering a report Thursday. He is presenting the budget expenditures and revenues related to Armenia’s European integration, ties with the Eurasian Economic Union and other regional countries, as well as membership in international organizations.
Հայերեն
