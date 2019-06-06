Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge has farewell meeting with outgoing Germany ambassador

YEREVAN. – President of the Constitutional Court (CC), Hrayr Tovmasyan, on Wednesday received German Matthias Kiesler, in connection with the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in Armenia.
The CC chief judge thanked the ambassador for productive cooperation, and wished him further success, the CC press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The German diplomat, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the Armenian CC for active and productive cooperation.
Tovmasyan lauded the CC’s collaboration with the legal program of GIZ development agency of Germany.
The interlocutors reflected on the continued judicial reforms in Armenia and the relevant issues, and underscored the implementation of these reforms in line with the constitution of Armenia and its international obligations.
At the end of the talk, Ambassador Kiesler noted that he is leaving Armenia with solely positive impressions.