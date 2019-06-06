MP: Some European countries have doubts about visa liberalization with Armenia

YEREVAN. – Several European countries have doubts about visa liberalization with Armenia. Arman Yeghoyan, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on European Integration, on Thursday noted this at the discussion on the report of the execution of the 2018 State Budget, during the respective meeting of this committee.

In his words, after the visa liberalization with the countries that have signed the Association Agreement with the EU, certain doubts have come about among some Western countries about its expediency, and therefore they believe that if the EU visa regime is fully liberalized, problems may arise with Armenia as well.

Yeghoyan noted that their European associates are regularly informed about the current situation.

“Yesterday an informal meeting took place with the ambassador of France [to Armenia],” he said. “And I reiterated that in our [Armenia] case, we will do everything—both from the technical and propagandistic viewpoint—to present the ideas of [EU visa] liberalization and the consequences of their abuses for the [Armenian] citizens and the country.”

As per the Armenian MP, even if small problems were to be detected, everything will be done to resolve them very quickly.

“Instead, those thousands of [Armenian] citizens who simply want to go there [to Europe], meet their friends, study, and so on—without all these technical barriers—are winning,” Arman Yeghoyan concluded.