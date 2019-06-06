News
FM: EU will allocate €65mn assistance to Armenia in 2019
FM: EU will allocate €65mn assistance to Armenia in 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The European Union (EU) will allocate a €65mn of assistance to Armenia in 2019. Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Thursday noted this at the discussion on the report of the execution of the 2018 State Budget, during the respective meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration.

In his words, in 2019, the EU’s assistance is estimated at €40 million.

“[And] an additional €25mn fund is also envisaged,” Mnatsakanyan explained. “In other words, a €65mn of financial assistance will be allocated to us [Armenia] by the EU.”

The FM added that the EU assistance will increase in the current year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
