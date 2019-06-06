News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Court to render decision on attachment of second Armenia President's assets
Court to render decision on attachment of second Armenia President's assets
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

A while ago, Judge of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Anna Danibekyan left for the consultation room to render a judicial act in the case of attachment on the assets of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. The decision will be announced on June 7 at 12:20.

On July 30, 2018, days after Robert Kocharyan was charged with overthrow of constitutional order, upon the decision of an investigator of the Special Investigation Service, attachment was imposed on all of his assets. Kocharyan’s attorneys had appealed the decision to the prosecutor. The appeal was rejected, after which they appealed to the court.

Attachment was also imposed on the pension account of Robert Kocharyan, but was lifted upon the request of the Human Rights Defender.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrow of constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia and for receiving a bribe in particularly large amounts.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM on ex-President Kocharyan criminal case: Everything is going in normal course
As per Nikol Pashinyan, everyone’s rights are protected…
 Armenia judge examining case of Robert Kocharyan recused self
The position that Judge Vazgen Rshtuni had previously expressed on...
 Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal considering appeal on 2nd President Kocharyan’s immunity matter
He is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order during the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe...
 Appeal against release of Robert Kocharyan inscribed to Judge Armen Danielyan
The Prosecutor General’s Office appealed the aforementioned decisions to the Court of Appeal...
 Armenia Constitutional Court statement on case of Kocharyan, other ex-officials
The Constitutional Court of Armenia has issued a statement that touches upon the likelihood of...
 Armenian Prosecutor General's Office appeals court decision on Kocharyan, ex-officials case
“The decision to change the preventive measure in respect of Robert Kocharyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos