Court to render decision on attachment of second Armenia President's assets

A while ago, Judge of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Anna Danibekyan left for the consultation room to render a judicial act in the case of attachment on the assets of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. The decision will be announced on June 7 at 12:20.

On July 30, 2018, days after Robert Kocharyan was charged with overthrow of constitutional order, upon the decision of an investigator of the Special Investigation Service, attachment was imposed on all of his assets. Kocharyan’s attorneys had appealed the decision to the prosecutor. The appeal was rejected, after which they appealed to the court.

Attachment was also imposed on the pension account of Robert Kocharyan, but was lifted upon the request of the Human Rights Defender.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrow of constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia and for receiving a bribe in particularly large amounts.