Armenia PM on relations with Russia

Armenian-Russian relations are developing according to plan. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during his meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, reports the Kremlin’s press service.

“As you said, our two countries have allied and strategic relations, and this concerns our bilateral ties and our cooperation within the scope of the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

I am very glad that we are enhancing our relations according to plan. I would like to mention that we recorded rather optimistic economic indicators this year.

I would also like to mention that this year we saw a rather high turnout of tourists from Russia Whenever I meet Russian tourists, I always ask them how they feel in Armenia, and I am certain that they feel good in Armenia. It is clear that more Russian tourists have started visiting Armenia. This is nice because I believe this is not only an economic matter, but also a cultural matter and a matter of humanitarian ties. I believe such interactions contribute to our political and economic ties,” Pashinyan said.