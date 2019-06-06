News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia PM on relations with Russia
Armenia PM on relations with Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenian-Russian relations are developing according to plan. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during his meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, reports the Kremlin’s press service.

“As you said, our two countries have allied and strategic relations, and this concerns our bilateral ties and our cooperation within the scope of the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

I am very glad that we are enhancing our relations according to plan. I would like to mention that we recorded rather optimistic economic indicators this year.

I would also like to mention that this year we saw a rather high turnout of tourists from Russia Whenever I meet Russian tourists, I always ask them how they feel in Armenia, and I am certain that they feel good in Armenia. It is clear that more Russian tourists have started visiting Armenia. This is nice because I believe this is not only an economic matter, but also a cultural matter and a matter of humanitarian ties. I believe such interactions contribute to our political and economic ties,” Pashinyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM meets with members of Armenian community of Saint Petersburg
Pashinyan voiced hope that the Armenian community of...
 Putin highlights Armenian-Russian special relations
“I am very pleased to greet you again, this time in Petersburg…
 Armenian PM, Russian President meet in St. Petersburg (PHOTOS)
The sides exchanged views on topical issues of the Russian-US strategic partnership…
 FM: Armenia to maintain two diplomatic missions in Moscow
The MPs also asked if it is appropriate to maintain two diplomatic missions in...
 Armenia PM arrives to Saint Petersburg
The Prime Minister will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum…
 MP: Russia has special relations with Armenia
There were quite a lot of meetings with members of parliamentary committees
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos