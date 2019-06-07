Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan have not discussed Karabakh conflict

During their meeting on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not discuss the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov on Friday told this to reporters.
“The Karabakh conflict was not discussed in detail, “Peskov told reporters, within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia. “Yesterday the conversation took place very thoroughly; around various aspects of bilateral relations and trade and economic cooperation.”
The Pashinyan-Putin meeting was held on the margins of the SPIEF.