Friday
June 07
Court records violation of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s rights
YEREVAN. – A capital city Yerevan court of general jurisdiction on Friday partially ruled in favor of the appeal by Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan’s attorney, and with respect to the attachment of Kocharyan’s property.

The court recorded the violation of Kocharyan’s rights in this regard, but denied the attorney’s appeal on the requirement for defining the obligations of the prosecutor, the agency carrying out the proceedings for eliminating the violation of Kocharyan’s rights, and removing the respective investigator from the proceedings.

Several days after Robert Kocharyan was charged—on July 30, 2018—with overthrowing the constitutional order, all his property was attached. Kocharyan’s attorneys appealed this decision to the prosecutor, but the appeal was denied, whereupon they petitioned to the court.

Second President Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe.

On May 18, a Yerevan court decided to release him from custody, and based on the personal pledge by Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) incumbent President Bako Sahakyan and second President Arkadi Ghukasyan.

And on May 20, the court decided to suspend the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, and former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Secretary of the National Security Council Armen Gevorgyan, and to forward it to the Constitutional Court to determine the constitutionality of some Criminal Code articles and sections that are applied in connection with this criminal case.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
