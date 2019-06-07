News
Armenian parliament delegation to visit Sweden
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The delegation led by Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Sweden on an official visit on June 10-13, Armenian parliament’s press service reported.

Ararat Mirzoyan is scheduled to meet with the King of Sweden His Majesty Carl XVI Gustav, Speaker Riksdag Andreas Norlen, Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom, Minister of International Development Cooperation Peter Eriksson, EU Minister Hans Dahlgren. The delegation led by the NA Speaker will visit Uppsala University, meet with Uppsala Governor Goran Enander, as well as with representatives of the Armenian community.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
