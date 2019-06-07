News
New spheres for Armenia-NATO cooperation predetermined
New spheres for Armenia-NATO cooperation predetermined
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

On June 6, the NATO Headquarters hosted the session in the format of NATO Deputy Permanent Representatives Committee-Armenia chaired by NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai, reports the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. The Armenian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Gabriel Balayan and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Artak Apitonyan.

The 2018-2019 Evaluation Report on performance of the Armenia-NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) was considered during the session.

In their speeches, the Armenian delegates touched upon the Armenia-NATO dialogue and cooperation in various sectors and reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to make sure the peacekeeping subdivisions of Armenia continue to participate in NATO-led missions and operations. The past and current reforms in Armenia’s public administration system, as well as the efforts to create appropriate conditions for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were also presented.

New spheres for cooperation were predetermined during the discussions following the speeches.

At the request of the participants of the session, the situation on the Line of Contact of the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and Azerbaijan was touched upon and the NATO’s support to the intermediary mission of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was reaffirmed.
