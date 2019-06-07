Armenian police take taxi drivers from airport to police station

On June 6, police officers of the company of the Linear Division of the Police of Armenia at Zvartnots International Airport approached taxi drivers hindering the exit of passengers at the arrivals hall of the airport and urged them to clear the premises in order to allow passengers to exit freely, as reported on the official website of the Police of Armenia.
The taxi drivers didn’t obey the police officers’ lawful demands and offended them.
The offenders were immediately taken to the Linear Division of the Police of Armenia at Zvartnots International Airport and subjected to administrative liability.