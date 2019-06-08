Armenia PM: Greatest investments in modern world are made in human mind

I welcome the Armenian Summit of Minds which, being founded and traditionally held in Chamonix, France, is held in Armenia for the first time. I would like to extend a special thanks to the President of the Republic of Armenia for this event. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday noted this at the opening ceremony of the Armenian Summit of Minds, which Armenia’s Dilijan city is hosting.
“In the modern world, the greatest investments are made in the domain of the human mind,” he added, in particular, referring to the topic of this summit. “The domains that are directly linked to the mind have become the driving force of the economy today.”