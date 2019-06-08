President on Armenian Summit of Minds: This is not Noah’s Ark but “Armenian Ark”

This is not the Noah’s Ark but the “Armenian Ark” where 200 to 300 people gather and begin discussing how to save the world. I’m very happy that this small “ark” has landed in Armenia. President Armen Sarkissian on Saturday noted this at the opening ceremony of the Armenian Summit of Minds, which Armenia’s Dilijan city is hosting.
Sarkissian stated that it is very important that we start listening to what the world has to say in Armenia, and even though these are global matters, they concern Armenia, too.
The President added that setting up own path and developing own plan is very important for Armenians, and that this is important to Armenia also because the world will learn more about Armenia thanks to this summit, and Armenia will know more about the world.
Sarkissian informed that several major events will take place this year in Armenia, especially the 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT).
Also, the President thanked everyone who founded the Summit of Minds, which is annually convened in Chamonix, France, but is held this year in Armenia for the first time.
Armen Sarkissian thanked also the Prime Minister of Armenia, his staff, and the sponsors of this event.