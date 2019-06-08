Armenia PM: EAEU membership does not contradict development of relations with Greater Eurasia

Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) does not contradict the development of relations with Greater Eurasia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at the press conference after the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia.

With respect to the remark about gaining from EAEU membership and also getting dividends from cooperation with Greater Eurasia—with China, in particular—Pashinyan stated that this would not contradict one another, especially since some other countries combine the both of them.

“The Russian Federation President also spoke about the development of economic and political relations with China; China is a strategic partner to the Russian Federation,” the PM said. “Armenia and the Russian Federation are also strategic partners. Developing of relations is a normal process.

“The EAEU countries have not ceased relations with other countries. And sometimes those relations are not uniform; that is, not with the same countries.

“I don’t see any contradiction. As I noted at the [SPIEF] plenary session, such type of cooperation is in the EAEU’s favor.”

And asked whether important matters were discussed at the corridors of the SPIEF, the Armenian PM said that the leaders of countries prefer human relations at the corridors.

“Simple human interaction is also to the benefit of the development of political relations between countries,” Nikol Pashinyan added.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.