Chinese FM denies reports of detaining one million Uyghur people

The data about an estimated million Uyghurs being held in the so-called re-education camps in the Chinese northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) is fabricated, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said on Monday.
According to him, the Chinese government fully understands the measures taken by the local authorities of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to maintain security and social stability in the region, as well as efforts to ensure the security interests and development of the local population, RIA Novosti reported.
He noted that some members of the international community do not want to see China’s development; they are making baseless accusations against China.