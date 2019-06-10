News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenian family decides to return to Armenia after being attacked in Istanbul
Armenian family decides to return to Armenia after being attacked in Istanbul
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society, Incidents

Vicar of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, Archbishop Aram Ateshyan visited Arpine, who was recently attacked by nationalists.

As reported the Istanbul-based Armenian Zhamanak newspaper, Archbishop Ateshyan expressed his patriarchal solidarity with Arpine and her husband, Sargis and stressed that the Patriarchate will be closely following the case of revealing the criminals until they are detained and punished.

Arpine and Sargis also informed that they have decided to return to Armenia soon.

Recently, masked people stabbed Arpine (who moved from Armenia to Istanbul) near the entrance to her house in the Samatia district of Istanbul. She was quickly transferred to a hospital and provided with medical assistance. Before leaving, the criminals had told her that this is just the beginning.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos