US gives Mexico 45 days to reduce number of migrants at border

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that they are ready to reduce the flow of migrants in cooperation with other Latin American countries, BBC News reported.
The minister also said that they would try to strengthen their southern border in order to achieve a rapid reduction in the number of migrants demanded by US President Donald Trump.
Mexico has 45 days to reduce the number of migrants at the border, otherwise the US will impose tariffs.
Mexico intends to discuss the problem of migrants with Brazil, Panama and Guatemala, the countries most often used by migrants as transit points.
Mexican FM said that a deal to reduce the flow of migrants was reached with the United States on Friday after very difficult talks.
"We told them - I think it was the most important achievement of the negotiations - 'let's set a time period to see if what Mexico is proposing will work, and if not, we'll sit down and see what additional measures'" are needed. They wanted something else totally different to be signed. But that is what there is here. There is no other thing," he said.
He also said US negotiators had wanted Mexico to commit to "zero migrants" crossing its territory, but that was "mission impossible".