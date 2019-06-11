Artsakh president relieves Levon Mnatsakanyan of his post

STEPANAKERT. – President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan approved the government’s decision on relieving Levon Mnatsakanyan of his post of the director of the Artsakh Republic State Service on Emergency Situations in connection with assuming a new position.
On the same day, the President approved another decision of the government on appointing Vladik Khachatryan director of the State Service on Emergency Situations relieving him from the position of deputy director of the Service.
President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Levon Mnatsakanyan head of the Artsakh Republic Police.