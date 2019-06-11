News
Russia ambassador to Armenia: This or that incident can’t be politicized
Russia ambassador to Armenia: This or that incident can’t be politicized
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The murders of a woman in Gyumri and of a former Russian special forces’ soldier in the Moscow Oblast (region) are tragic, but they should not be politicized. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin stated about this at a press conference on Tuesday. 

In his words, the axis of Armenia-Russia relations is quite strong, and therefore the current events cannot have a negative impact on the climate of their cooperation.

“The heads of the two countries are very cautious in such matters, in order to avoid tension in the situation,” the Russian ambassador added. “It’s another matter that our strong ties cause a different attitude to various powers and states. Attempts are made to convey some political tone. All these incidents should be investigated, but Armenian-Russian relations should not suffer.”

As reported earlier, a criminal case is opened on the murder of Julieta Ghukasyan, 57, in Gyumri, on December 3 of the year past. The woman had died as a result of the injuries she had sustained. A soldier from the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri has been arrested along the lines of this case.

And on June 1, former Russian special forces’ soldier Nikita Belyankin was killed in the Moscow Oblast (region) of Russia. He had died after being stabbed in the heart while trying to save a man whom several people were beating. There are Armenians among those detained along the lines of the criminal case into this murder.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
