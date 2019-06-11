News
Tuesday
June 11
Embassy military attaché: Russian soldiers in Armenia closely follow military exercises in Nakhchivan
Embassy military attaché: Russian soldiers in Armenia closely follow military exercises in Nakhchivan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The servicemen from the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri are closely following the military exercises in Nakhchivan. Andrey Grishchuk, Military Attaché of the Russian Embassy in Armenia, stated this at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to him, however, these military drills do not pose a threat.

“They are planned military exercises,” he said. “And everything is going in accordance with the declared tasks.”

Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, for his part, noted that Russia, as a strategic partner, is doing a lot so that Armenia feels safe. He added that the close relations as well as the 102nd Russian military base reflect Russia’s vision for relations with Armenia.

“Russia needs Armenia, which has always been a reliable ally [of Russia],” he stressed. “And Armenia needs Russia—strong and prosperous.”

Kopirkin added that Russia has always stood for stability in the region, especially in Armenia.

The last phase of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint military exercises is conducted in Nakhchivan, from June 7 to 11.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
