Armenia Deputy PM receives Head of EU Delegation

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received today Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski, reports the Office of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.
The Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the EU for supporting Armenia and to the EU Delegation to Armenia for its effective cooperation with the Government.
During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on cooperation with the EU in the development of sector-specific strategies and Armenia’s general development strategy.
The Deputy Prime Minister voiced hope that it would be possible to develop a quality and feasible strategic document that will serve as a basis to identify the challenges and present the vision for Armenia’s development. He talked about the complications and the government’s willingness to overcome the hardships and voiced hope that the potential of EU experts will help implement the process effectively.