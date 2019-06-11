News
Kopirkin: 1,500 Armenia university students study in Russia on account of federal budget
Kopirkin: 1,500 Armenia university students study in Russia on account of federal budget
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Culture

YEREVAN. – A total of 1,500 Armenia university students study in Russia on account of the Russian federal budget. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin noted about this at a press conference on Tuesday.

In his words, last year, 220 Armenian citizens began to study at Russian universities, and thanks to the allocation of a respective quota.

The ambassador noted that there is also active cultural cooperation between the two countries.

“Cooperation documents have been signed between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia Ministries of Culture, on the margins of the VII Saint Petersburg International Cultural Forum,” Kopirkin added, in particular.

Furthermore, the diplomat stressed the importance of holding a Russian Film Week in Armenia.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
