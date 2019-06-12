News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 12
USD
479.02
EUR
542.68
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.02
EUR
542.68
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Armenia President visits Russian Embassy on occasion of Russia Day
Armenia President visits Russian Embassy on occasion of Russia Day
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Noune Sarkissian visited today the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia on the occasion of Russia Day, the national holiday of the Russian Federation, reports the press service of the President of Armenia.

On the occasion, President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, the employees of the embassy and the friendly people of Russia.

Highly appreciating the strategic and partnering relations between Russia and Armenia, the President of Armenia expressed certainty that the partnership hinged on the historic bilateral ties will continue to grow and expand in the future.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Meeting with Russia deputy finance minister held in Yerevan
The Russian deputy finance minister presented the structure of the budgetary system in...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan sends congratulatory messages to Russia’s Putin, Medvedev
On the Russian national holiday: Russia Day…
 Newspaper: Investors to Armenia switch to “reverse gear”
They do not want to jeopardize their capital and possessions in Russia…
 Russia Ambassador to Armenia: Maria Zakharova's comment wrongly interpreted
On June 7, Zakharova posted the following comment after hearing the words of...
 Kopirkin: 1,500 Armenia university students study in Russia on account of federal budget
The Russian ambassador noted that there is also active cultural cooperation between the two countries…
 Embassy military attaché: Russian soldiers in Armenia closely follow military exercises in Nakhchivan
The servicemen from the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos