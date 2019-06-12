Armenia President visits Russian Embassy on occasion of Russia Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Noune Sarkissian visited today the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia on the occasion of Russia Day, the national holiday of the Russian Federation, reports the press service of the President of Armenia.
On the occasion, President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, the employees of the embassy and the friendly people of Russia.
Highly appreciating the strategic and partnering relations between Russia and Armenia, the President of Armenia expressed certainty that the partnership hinged on the historic bilateral ties will continue to grow and expand in the future.