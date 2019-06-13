News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 13
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Armenia Ombudsman elected member of CoE Committee for the Prevention of Torture
Armenia Ombudsman elected member of CoE Committee for the Prevention of Torture
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

During the session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (47 member states) held on June 12, 2019, Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan was elected a member of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (Committee for the Prevention of Torture, CPT) representing Armenia, reports the Office of the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia.

The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) was established under the 1987 Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and organizes visits to places of imprisonment in the member states of the Council of Europe.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos